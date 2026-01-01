Swiss Resort Fire: Police say 40 killed, may take days to identify and return bodies to families, cause of blaze not yet

Valais Canton police commander Frédéric Gisler, during a press conference, stated that identifying the bodies of those who died in the fire at an alpine resort in Switzerland will take time. About 40 people were killed, and 115 others were injured after an explosion rocked a bar called “Le Constellation” in the ski resort ‌of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland.

"We count around 40 people who have died and around 115 injured, most of them seriously," Frederic Gisler, police commander in the Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, told AFP.

He further stated that over the coming days, the priority will be to identify those who have died “so that their bodies can be returned rapidly” to their families.

Also Read | Viral videos capture horror at Swiss bar after massive fire, 40 killed

The area has been completely sealed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana. The measures were announced in a statement issued early on Thursday, according to Reuters.

‘One of the worst tragedies’ Swiss President Guy Parmelin has described the deadly fire at the bar as “one of the worst tragedies” Switzerland has ever faced. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Thursday during New Year celebrations at Le Constellation, a bar popular with international tourists. Swiss police said close to 100 people were inside the venue when the blaze began.

Speaking after the incident, Parmelin said authorities are examining “the exact circumstances” surrounding the fire. “We owe it to victims”, their families and all Swiss citizens, he said, according to the BBC.

He announced that flags across the country will be flown at half-mast for five days, adding that a “tragedy of such a scale” must never be repeated.

Also Read | 10 dead in explosion at Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana