Swiss ski resort bar fire: Sparkler candles on Champagne bottles suspected to have triggered deadly New Year’s Eve blaze

Investigators believe sparkling candles placed atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire that tore through a crowded bar at a Swiss ski resort during New Year’s Eve celebrations, authorities said on Friday.

Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud said the fire likely started when sparkler candles used during bottle service were brought too close to the ceiling of the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, triggering a rapid and violent spread of flames.

“It appears the fire started from sparkler candles, which were placed on top of Champagne bottles and were taken too close to the ceiling during bottle service,” Pilloud said at a press conference, according to Fox News.

‘Violent ignition’ led to flashover She explained that the sparks ignited combustible gases, causing a flashover — a phenomenon in which flames spread suddenly and violently throughout an enclosed space.

Possible criminal liability under probe Pilloud warned that criminal investigations could follow if negligence is established.

“We will be able to investigate whether any individuals bear criminal liability for this incident,” she said. “And if this is the case and if these people are alive, all the investigations will be opened for fire by negligence, homicide by negligence and injuries by negligence.”

Safety compliance under investigation Authorities said they would examine whether the bar’s ceiling materials, including sound-dampening insulation, complied with fire safety regulations. Investigators will also assess whether sparkler candles — which emit upward-shooting sparks — were permitted for indoor use at the venue.

Other safety measures under scrutiny include the availability and condition of fire extinguishers, as well as emergency exits and escape routes.

Heavy toll The fire broke out early Thursday and killed 40 people, while 119 others were injured, making it one of the deadliest tragedies in Switzerland’s history.

The injured include 71 Swiss nationals, 14 French citizens and 11 Italians, along with people from Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Belgium, Portugal and Poland. The nationalities of 14 victims remain unclear.

