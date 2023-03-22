Swiss suspend bonus payouts to Credit Suisse staffers1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:52 AM IST
The Swiss Department of Finance says federal law allows the government to set ‘remuneration-related measures’ in cases involving Switzerland's biggest banks
GENEVA : Switzerland's government said Tuesday that it's ordering Credit Suisse to temporarily suspend bonuses for employees after orchestrating a plan for the No. 2 Swiss bank to be taken over by rival UBS.
