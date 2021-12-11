Switzerland approves Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 5 and 11

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Comirnaty vaccine is administered in two doses of ten microgrammes three weeks apart.
An ongoing clinical trial of more than 1,500 people "shows that the Covid-19 vaccine offers almost complete protection against serious illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 5 to 11-year-olds", it said.
"Side effects tended to occur less frequently than in adolescents or adults. They included pain at the injection site and tiredness, or less frequently headache, aching limbs or fever," the agency added.
The vaccinations were until now limited to children aged 12 or older.
Switzerland is currently experiencing a strong fifth wave of the virus.
Only the Comirnaty and Moderna vaccine are authorised in Switzerland.