Switzerland bar fire: Lausanne hospital races to grow skin for burn survivors

The Cell Production Centre at Lausanne University Hospital is operating at full capacity to grow new skin for survivors of Switzerland’s deadly New Year’s Day bar fire, as hospitals continue to treat dozens of patients with severe burns.

The January 1 blaze at the Le Constellation bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana killed 40 people, mostly teenagers, and injured 116 others. As of the weekend, 80 victims remained hospitalised in Switzerland and abroad.

‘Focused on action’ “There is a lot of emotion,” said Laurent Carrez, pharmacist technical manager at the centre in Epalinges, near Lausanne.

“But for now, we’re focused on action,” he told AFP.

“The priority is to help these patients as much as possible,” Carrez said, whether they are being treated in Switzerland or overseas.

Since the tragedy, the centre — which operates the only skin-production facility of its size in Europe — has been working seven days a week, he added.

Surge in requests for lab-grown skin Carrez said the centre has already received 15 requests to grow skin for victims of the Crans-Montana fire — close to the 20 requests it usually handles in an entire year.

The facility uses small samples of healthy skin from the burn victims themselves, reducing the risk of rejection.

“From 10 square centimetres of healthy skin, we are able to produce between one and three batches of 2,600 square centimetres,” Carrez said, noting that this is roughly equivalent to the surface area of a human back.

However, he explained that the lab-grown tissue does not contain hair or sweat glands.

Why lab-grown skin is critical The centre plays a vital role in cases of extensive burns, said Olivier Pantet, a severe burns specialist at Lausanne University Hospital.

“When 50 to 60 percent of the body surface area is burned, we have to grow skin in laboratories because we cannot do it simply by using the remaining healthy skin,” Pantet said.

Lausanne University Hospital is currently treating seven patients injured in the blaze.

Inside the cleanroom In sterile cleanrooms, technicians refresh nutrient solutions in which skin cells are cultivated to stimulate growth.

“So far, we’ve received biopsies from the patients. We’ve collected and stored their cells,” Carrez said.

“We are about to begin the second phase, which is the most critical: the multiplication of keratinocyte tissue — skin.”

This phase lasts about three weeks, during which cells multiply in dishes until they form layered tissue.

“At a certain point, they stop growing, and that’s when we know they’re ready,” Carrez said. “They have achieved their desired function and are ready to form the equivalent of skin.”

Once mature, the skin grafts must be applied within two days, requiring close coordination with hospitals.

Grafting risks and recovery The success of skin grafts is not guaranteed.

“If 80 percent of the grafts take, we are very happy — it’s an excellent result,” Pantet said.

While awaiting grafts, doctors may use airtight dressings, skin from deceased donors or even fish skin to protect burned areas.

Pantet said many survivors suffered burns that are both extensive and deep. Patients are treated in high-humidity rooms kept at around 30 degrees Celsius, with careful monitoring of hydration and body temperature.

Following grafting, doctors must manage joint positioning using splints before patients begin a long rehabilitation process, he added.

Cause of the fire Prosecutors believe the inferno started when champagne bottles fitted with sparklers were raised too close to sound-insulating foam on the ceiling of the bar’s basement.

Investigations into the disaster are ongoing.