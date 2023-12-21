'Cocaine sold at price of beer': Switzerland mulls legalising drug for recreational use in 'world's first'
A member of the Bern council in Switzerland said, “The war on drugs has failed, and we have to look at new ideas...Control and legalisation can do better than mere repression.”
Switzerland's "war on drugs has failed" and therefore, it is now considering legalising it. Several reports emerged this week, claiming that Switzerland's capital Bern is considering a pilot scheme to allow the sale of cocaine for recreational use.
