Switzerland calls Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine safe, authorises for use

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been authorised for use by the Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic after a two-month rolling review of documents, the health agency said on Saturday.

"After a meticulous review of the available information, Swissmedic concluded that the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech is safe and that its benefit outweighs the risks," said Swissmedic.

It is the first vaccine against Covid-19 that has been approved by the country. However, the health agency has not specified a timeline for the administration of it. Health Minister Alain Berset has said that the vaccination will start "within a few days". The first priority for the voluntary jabs will be vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with medical conditions.

"The safety of patients is an essential prerequisite, especially where the authorisation of vaccines is concerned," Swissmedic Director Raimund Bruhin said.

"Thanks to the rolling procedure and our flexibly organised teams, we nevertheless managed to reach a decision quickly – while also fully satisfying the three most important requirements of safety, efficacy and quality."

The vaccine has been authorised or approved for emergency use in more than 15 countries, including the UK and US. Unlike the US and UK, which conducted emergency authorizations, Swiss and EU regulators have been reviewing the vaccine for conditional marketing authorization.

Sabine Bruckner, Pfizer's head of Swiss operations, appreciated the authorities in the country for their timely action. "We commend Swissmedic for its careful assessment of our Covid-19 vaccine and timely action to help protect the people of Switzerland," he said, calling it "a historic moment in the fight against this deadly disease".

With a population of 8.6 million, Switzerland is also reviewing applications for Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna and AztraZeneca. It has signed contracts for around three million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, around 7.5 million doses of Moderna's vaccine, and around 5.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

With all three manufacturers' vaccines, two doses are required per person.

Swissmedic will require Pfizer to continue submitting information on the safety, efficacy and quality of its vaccine.

Covid-19 cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein have surpassed 400,000 and the death toll has topped 6,000, prompting the government on Friday to close restaurants for a month and urge people to stay home.

"The epidemiological situation is a cause of great concern," the government said in a statement.

"The number of infections is very high and is continuing to rise. Hospitals and healthcare workers have been under extreme pressure for weeks and the festive period increases the risk of an even more rapid rise in cases," it explained.

Switzerland is continuing to witness more than 4,000 new cases and 100 deaths each day.

With inputs from agencies.





