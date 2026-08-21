Switzerland, China agree on a trade deal giving 99.8% of Swiss exports duty-free access to Beijing

As China seeks to deepen its ties with Europe amid its ongoing rivalry with the US for global influence, it has concluded negotiations for a new trade deal with Switzerland that will eliminate tariffs on nearly all Swiss exports.

According to a statement issued by the Swiss government on Thursday (local time), the agreement grants 99.8 per cent of Switzerland's exports duty-free access to China. Further, Swiss investors will also get better access to the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported.

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Switzerland-China trade agreement: What we know The latest agreement between the two countries will also offer some relief to Switzerland amid the ongoing risks to its export-oriented economy posed by US trade policy. While the Swiss government secured an initial agreement with the US to cap tariffs at 15 per cent, doubts remain as Washington has yet to sign a legally binding deal. Last year, when US President Donald Trump’s administration announced reciprocal tariffs, Switzerland was initially hit with a 39 per cent levy, the highest rate among developed countries at the time.

Under the terms of the latest agreement, key Swiss exports that can go to China completely duty-free include watches, pharmaceuticals and precision instruments.

Other areas covered in the new agreement include rules of origin and trade facilitation, trade in services, digital trade, competition, and economic and technical cooperation.

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On Thursday, China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and Swiss President Guy Parmelin marked the conclusion of negotiations on the updated trade agreement. It concludes years of negotiations on an update to a free-trade agreement in place since 2014. It exempted almost all Chinese sales to Switzerland from tariffs, but only included about half of Swiss exports to China.

Additionally, China also agreed to stricter rules on labour rights and environmental issues in a revised sustainability chapter of the deal. The Swiss also noted that, for the first time in a free trade agreement (FTA), Beijing has agreed to include a reference to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Swiss government added that the formal signing of the new agreement is planned before the end of this year, following which domestic approval processes will follow.

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Also Read | Donald Trump says US has reached a trade deal with Canada

Switzerland-China bilateral trade Beijing is Switzerland's third-most important trading partner after the European Union (EU) and the United States. According to a Reuters report, bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to 46 billion Swiss francs ($57.6 billion) so far in 2026.

According to data from the Swiss customs office, trade between Bern and Beijing has expanded from 31.7 billion francs in 2015 to 51.2 billion francs last year, with China a big market for Swiss chemicals, pharmaceuticals, precision instruments and watches.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.