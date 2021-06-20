1 min read.Updated: 20 Jun 2021, 02:28 PM ISTBloomberg
The development comes two weeks after Switzerland’s medicines regulators, Swissmedic, extended its temporary ordinary authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include people in that age group
Switzerland plans to allow young people age 12 to 15 to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as next week, the government’s vaccine chief Christoph Berger said in an interview published Sunday by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.
