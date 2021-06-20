Switzerland plans to roll out Covid vaccines for teenagers

The development comes two weeks after Switzerland’s medicines regulators, Swissmedic, extended its temporary ordinary authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include people in that age group

Switzerland plans to allow young people age 12 to 15 to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as next week, the government’s vaccine chief Christoph Berger said in an interview published Sunday by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

The drug regulator is separately considering Moderna Inc.’s application to extend the authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in Switzerland to 12- to 17-year-olds.

As of June 16, the Swiss government has administered 6.4 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and 2.5 million people in Switzerland have been fully inoculated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

