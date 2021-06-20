Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Switzerland plans to roll out Covid vaccines for teenagers

FILE PHOTO: Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are pictured in a vaccination centre in Geneva
1 min read . 02:28 PM IST Bloomberg

The development comes two weeks after Switzerland’s medicines regulators, Swissmedic, extended its temporary ordinary authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include people in that age group

Switzerland plans to allow young people age 12 to 15 to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as next week, the government’s vaccine chief Christoph Berger said in an interview published Sunday by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

The development comes two weeks after Switzerland’s medicines regulators, Swissmedic, extended its temporary ordinary authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include people in that age group.

The drug regulator is separately considering Moderna Inc.’s application to extend the authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in Switzerland to 12- to 17-year-olds.

As of June 16, the Swiss government has administered 6.4 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and 2.5 million people in Switzerland have been fully inoculated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

