Switzerland retains title of world's best country; US slips to 5th place. Check full list here1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Switzerland remains the world's best country, followed by Canada, Sweden, Australia, and the United States.
Switzerland has once again claimed the title of the world's best country, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Countries rankings. This marks Switzerland's second consecutive year at the pinnacle and its sixth time overall as the No. 1 nation on the list. The rankings, released recently, reaffirm Switzerland's supremacy, closely followed by Canada at No. 2, Sweden at No. 3, Australia at No. 4, and the United States at No. 5. The United States has slipped one spot compared to its 2022 ranking.