comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 07 2023 15:56:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.15 0.5%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.15 0.97%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579.3 1.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.75 0.74%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.85 0.9%
Business News/ News / World/  Switzerland retains title of world's best country; US slips to 5th place. Check full list here
Back

Switzerland has once again claimed the title of the world's best country, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Countries rankings. This marks Switzerland's second consecutive year at the pinnacle and its sixth time overall as the No. 1 nation on the list. The rankings, released recently, reaffirm Switzerland's supremacy, closely followed by Canada at No. 2, Sweden at No. 3, Australia at No. 4, and the United States at No. 5. The United States has slipped one spot compared to its 2022 ranking.

In the 2023 rankings, European countries dominate the top tier, securing 16 of the top 25 spots. Notable shifts include Germany, which has fallen five spots since 2022, and Australia and New Zealand, both climbing three places year over year. The Middle East is represented by the United Arab Emirates, while Asia boasts Japan, Singapore, China, and South Korea within the top 25.

Also Read: Bahrain tops expats’ list for best countries to work in, US, UK slip

The rankings are developed in collaboration with global marketing communications company WPP and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Based on a global survey encompassing 87 countries and more than 17,000 respondents, these rankings evaluate countries based on 73 attributes such as dynamism, safety, economic stability, and commitment to social justice. Notably, Cyprus, Honduras, and Zimbabwe have made their debut in the rankings, while El Salvador rejoins the list after being absent in 2022.

Switzerland's enduring popularity is underlined by its consistent performance across various subrankings, securing a place in the top 25 for all 10 subrankings and ranking within the top 10 for half of them. Switzerland excels particularly in entrepreneurship (No. 6), quality of life (No. 6), social purpose (No. 8), and cultural influence (No. 8). It also claims the top spot for being open for business.

Meanwhile, the United States has slipped to the fifth position, despite steadily climbing from No. 8 to No. 4 between 2019 and 2022. The U.S. remains strong in several subrankings, such as entrepreneurship and cultural influence, largely attributed to the global appeal of President Joe Biden and his policies.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 10:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App