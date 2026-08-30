Switzerland shooting: At least one dead, five injured after shots fired at a rave party in Aargau; probe underway

At least one person has been reportedly killed, and five people were injured on Sunday (local time) after a person fired shots at an event in northern Switzerland, local police say.
The incident occurred in Aargau, BBC reported, and added that the Cantonal police have launched a large-scale operation to apprehend the accused. The police have also appealed to the public for any film or pictures of the incident.
The mass-market Blick tabloid reported that the shooting took place at a rave party, adding that the shots were fired before 3:00 am (0100 GMT) on the sidelines of the Aarauer Rave.
Nearly 3,500 people attended the annual techno party between 3:00 pm on Saturday and 2:00 am on Sunday.
In a statement, Aargau Cantonal Police said, "The manhunt for the unknown perpetrator is under way," and added, "Possible motives as well as the exact circumstances of the crime are still unclear."
The police told Swiss media that the shooting took place near a horse racing track in Schachen, Aarau, roughly 46 km (29 miles) west of Zurich.
According to media reports, police launched what they called a "large-scale response" to find the perpetrators after the incident occurred. Several media reports also stated that an army helicopter was deployed in the cantonal capital, along with numerous police officers, rescue workers, and medical teams.
Police spokeswoman Vanessa Rumpold told the tabloid, "Several shots were fired within a large group of people."
Witnesses told Blick that shots were fired around 2:30 am while the rave party was still going on, and added that many people took refuge in a nearby gymnasium. Initially, partygoers thought the shots were fireworks.
A resident shared the video of the incident on social media, showing deserted streets and what sounded like several gunshots in the background.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.