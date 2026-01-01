Swiss bar fire LIVE Updates: 40 dead, 115 injured in blaze; police say it may take days to identify bodies

Swiss bar fire LIVE Updates: The massive fire that occurred at a bar in Switzerland's Crans Montana municipality has led to the death of 40 individuals while 115 were injured in the incident. The entire area has been cordoned off and authorities have imposed a no-fly zone over Crans Montana, as per a statement issued by local police on Thursday.
The Crans-Montana resort is best known as an international ski and golf venue, and overnight, its crowded Le Constellation bar morphed from a scene of revelry into the site of potentially one of Switzerland's worst tragedies.
Officials have not yet ascertained the cause of the fire, but media reports suggest pyrotechnics to be behind the incident. A local police spokesperson said, “More than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead,” adding, “We’re just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is a internationally renown ski resort with lots of tourists.”
What survivors said
Axel Clavier, a 16-year-old from Paris who survived the blaze, described “total chaos” inside the bar. One of his friends died and “two or three were missing,” he told The Associated Press.
He said he hadn't seen the fire start, but did see waitresses arrive with Champagne bottles with sparklers, he said.
Clavier said he felt like he was suffocating and initially hid behind a table, then ran upstairs and tried to use a table to break a Plexiglas window. It fell out of its casing, allowing him to escape.
He lost his jacket, shoes, phone and bank card while fleeing, but “I am still alive and it's just stuff.”
“I'm still in shock,” he added.
Two women told French broadcaster BFMTV they were inside when they saw a male bartender lifting a female bartender on his shoulders as she held a lit candle in a bottle. The flames spread, collapsing the wooden ceiling, they told the broadcaster.
One of the women described a crowd surge as people frantically tried to escape from a basement nightclub up a narrow flight of stairs and through a narrow door.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin said in a social media post that the government's “thoughts go to the victims, to the injured and their relatives, to whom it addresses its sincere condolences”.
Thursday was Parmelin's first day in office as the seven members of Switzerland's government take turns holding the presidency for one year. (AP)
A video of the massive fire at an alpine resort in Switzerland that occurred on Thursday has captured the horror and chaos that unfolded in the area.
Crans-Montana is less than 5 km from Sierre, Switzerland, where 28 people, including many children, were killed when a bus from Belgium crashed inside a Swiss tunnel in 2012.
In a region busy with tourists skiing on the slopes, the authorities have called on the local population to show caution in the coming days to avoid any accidents that could require medical resources that are already overwhelmed.
With high-altitude ski runs rising around 3,000 metres (nearly 9,850 feet) in the heart of the Valais region's snowy peaks and pine forests, Crans-Montana is one of the top venues on the World Cup circuit. (AP)
