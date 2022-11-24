Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland vs Cameroon prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland vs Cameroon prediction, time, live-streaming details

1 min read . 06:49 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Switzerland's coach Murat Yakin gestures during a training session at the University of Doha for science and technology training facilities, in Doha on November 16, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP)

Switzerland and Cameroon are expected to fight for the second spot in Group G as Brazil will likely be the group-toppers.

On November 24, Switzerland and Cameroon will kick off the action in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they meet in their opening match

On November 24, Switzerland and Cameroon will kick off the action in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they meet in their opening match

Overview

Switzerland and Cameroon, as well as Serbia, are the group's underdogs because Brazil are anticipated to advance to the knockout stages as the group-toppers. The Swiss were automatically qualified because of UEFA qualifying. Historically, however, they have struggled in world cups. Cameroon, since they stunned Argentina in the opening match of the 1992 world cup, have never gotten past the group stage. In fact, they did not qualify in 2006 and 2018.

Teams

Switzerland

It may take some getting used to seeing Switzerland without Vladmir Petkovic on the sidelines. Murat Yakin will lead the Swiss team in a world cup for the first time. Yakin has led a remarkable world cup qualification campaign since taking over in August 2021, going undefeated with 18 points out of a potential 24 to win the group ahead of Italy. Last week, however, Ghana defeated Switzerland in a friendly match.

Cameroon

In contrast to Switzerland, the Indomitable Lions has recently had form issues. They have only triumphed once in their previous five games, beating Burundi, who are ranked 141st. After a two-leg play-off with Algeria that ended in a 2-2 aggregate draw, the team advanced on away goals.

Head-to-Head

Switzerland and Cameroon will be meeting for the first time ever at this event. In five of their previous six games played abroad, Cameroon have scored at least one goal. The Swiss, however, have gone three games without a clean sheet in all competitions.

Key Players

Although defensive midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is not at full strength going into the competition, he may still be risked because he is a star player for Cameroon. Central defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria will be a key player from the Swiss, along with forward Breel Embolo.

Date, Time & Venue

The Switzerland vs Cameroon match will be played on November 24 at 3:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.

Live-streaming details

The Switzerland vs Cameroon match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Cameroon will struggle against the Swiss, who will dominate the match with a convincing 2-0 win.

