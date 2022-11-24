Overview

Switzerland and Cameroon, as well as Serbia, are the group's underdogs because Brazil are anticipated to advance to the knockout stages as the group-toppers. The Swiss were automatically qualified because of UEFA qualifying. Historically, however, they have struggled in world cups. Cameroon, since they stunned Argentina in the opening match of the 1992 world cup, have never gotten past the group stage. In fact, they did not qualify in 2006 and 2018.