FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland vs Cameroon prediction, time, live-streaming details1 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Switzerland and Cameroon are expected to fight for the second spot in Group G as Brazil will likely be the group-toppers.
On November 24, Switzerland and Cameroon will kick off the action in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they meet in their opening match
Switzerland and Cameroon, as well as Serbia, are the group's underdogs because Brazil are anticipated to advance to the knockout stages as the group-toppers. The Swiss were automatically qualified because of UEFA qualifying. Historically, however, they have struggled in world cups. Cameroon, since they stunned Argentina in the opening match of the 1992 world cup, have never gotten past the group stage. In fact, they did not qualify in 2006 and 2018.
It may take some getting used to seeing Switzerland without Vladmir Petkovic on the sidelines. Murat Yakin will lead the Swiss team in a world cup for the first time. Yakin has led a remarkable world cup qualification campaign since taking over in August 2021, going undefeated with 18 points out of a potential 24 to win the group ahead of Italy. Last week, however, Ghana defeated Switzerland in a friendly match.
In contrast to Switzerland, the Indomitable Lions has recently had form issues. They have only triumphed once in their previous five games, beating Burundi, who are ranked 141st. After a two-leg play-off with Algeria that ended in a 2-2 aggregate draw, the team advanced on away goals.
Switzerland and Cameroon will be meeting for the first time ever at this event. In five of their previous six games played abroad, Cameroon have scored at least one goal. The Swiss, however, have gone three games without a clean sheet in all competitions.
Although defensive midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is not at full strength going into the competition, he may still be risked because he is a star player for Cameroon. Central defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria will be a key player from the Swiss, along with forward Breel Embolo.
The Switzerland vs Cameroon match will be played on November 24 at 3:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.
The Switzerland vs Cameroon match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Cameroon will struggle against the Swiss, who will dominate the match with a convincing 2-0 win.
