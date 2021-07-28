Sydney lockdown extended four weeks as Covid delta surge worsens

With Australia’s most-populous city to be sealed off from the rest of the nation for at least another month -- affecting the tourism and retail sectors -- it’s becoming clear that the economic impact could be severe, at least in the short term. The economy will contract by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia, while Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. is forecasting a 1.3% contraction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}