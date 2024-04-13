Sydney mall stabbing attack: ‘He had a nice big blade...,’ eyewitness recounts horror | Here's what we know so far
Five victims killed in Sydney mall stabbing attack, eight injured including young child. Attacker shot dead by policewoman, motive not immediately clear.
As many as six people were killed in a stabbing attack in a sprawling Sydney shopping centre packed with Saturday shoopers. Several others, including a young child, were injured in the attack.
