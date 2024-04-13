A stabbing attack at a busy Sydney mall on Saturday claimed at least six lives, along with that of the knife-wielding attacker who was shot dead by the policewoman on scene

A stabbing attack at a busy Sydney mall on Saturday claimed at least six lives, along with that of the knife-wielding attacker who was shot dead by the policewoman on scene. The New South Wales police put the Westfield Bondi Junction mall under lockdown following the attack and evacuated hundreds of people from the building.

But at the face of adversity, social media was flooded by video of a "brave Australian man" who was single-handed stalling the attacker at the escalator of the Sydney mall.

The man was seen stopping the attacker from getting off the escalator by holding what appears to be a bollard (short post used to prevent traffic from entering an area) from the ﻿shopping centre.

Netizens applauded the 'hero' of the Sydney mall stabbing attack.

Watch: Viral video of 'brave' Australian man stopping Sydney mall attacker with a bollard:

On the viral video of the man stalling Sydney mall stabbing attacker, an X user said, "That bloke is a hero others should have backed him up."

While some netizens believed of a Iran news “terrorist" connection to the Sydney mall attack, the Police Commissioner Karen Webb clarified that the 40-year-old attacker did not hold terrorist motivations or ideology.

A Sydney Morning Herald report quoted Webb saying, "It’s not a terrorist incident. We are confident that there is no ongoing risk."

Webb confirmed five women and one man had died in the attack. A nine-month-old baby is being treated for injuries in hospital.

Scentre Group chief executive Elliott Rusanow condolence the victims and the families of the deceased of the Sydney attack, while also praising the force for their swift action.

“Scentre Group extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those impacted by today’s tragedy at Westfield Bondi," Rusanow said in a statement.

