Nearly 48 hours after six individuals were killed by a deranged knifeman at Westfield Bondi Junction in the Eastern suburbs, another tragic incident took place in Sydney on Monday where a bishop and multiple worshippers were reportedly attacked, reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the New South Wales police said that they have arrested a 15-year-old accused, adding an officer has been injured. They also added that several were vehicles damaged in unrest after church stabbing.

According to details, reported by CNN, the incident took place during a Monday evening sermon at the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's suburban city of Wakeley.

In the incident, the bishop was stabbed by the assailant multiple times, after which he fell on the floor as multiple other worshippers were heard screaming and rushed to his aid.

Earlier on Monday, Australian police said the attacker in Bondi, 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, may have targeted women.

Here's what we know so far:

1) A bishop and multiple worshippers were reportedly attacked on Monday, when a ceremony at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley was underway.

2) The Christian Bishop was reportedly stabbed multiple times.

3) A 15-year-old accused was arrested by New South Wales police following the incident.

4) Police added those hurt did not receive life-threatening injuries and are being treated by paramedics at the scene ahead of being taken to the hospital.

5) According to CNN report, a local official identified the clergyman stabbed as Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel.

7) In that attack, six people were killed, among which five were women. Also, 12 people were injured, and as of now 8 of them are in the hospital currently.

