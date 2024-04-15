Sydney news: Christian bishop, worshippers injured in mass stabbing; 15-year-old accused held | Top 7 updates
According to details, the incident took place during a Monday evening sermon at the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's suburban city of Wakeley.
Nearly 48 hours after six individuals were killed by a deranged knifeman at Westfield Bondi Junction in the Eastern suburbs, another tragic incident took place in Sydney on Monday where a bishop and multiple worshippers were reportedly attacked, reported Hindustan Times.