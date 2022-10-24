Home / News / World / Sydney Opera House illuminates in Diwali cheers after a 'Virat' Sunday
Sydney Opera House illuminates in Diwali cheers after a 'Virat' Sunday
3 min read.08:58 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Sydney Opera House lit up on Sunday after several world leaders including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wished Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival across the world
As Hindus celebrate the festival of lights and happiness across the world, Sydney Opera House lit up on Sunday following the greetings from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and several world leaders of Diwali.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As Hindus celebrate the festival of lights and happiness across the world, Sydney Opera House lit up on Sunday following the greetings from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and several world leaders of Diwali.
In his public statement released on Monday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Diwali "A season of reflection and renewal".
In his public statement released on Monday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Diwali "A season of reflection and renewal".
"May this Deepawali bring every joy and contentment to you and your loved ones," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"May this Deepawali bring every joy and contentment to you and your loved ones," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier today, the Sydney Opera House in Australia also lit up on the occasion of Diwali after a "Viraat" Sunday, giving a cricketing reference to India's four-wicket win over Pakistan yesterday guided by Virat Kohli, in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.
Earlier today, the Sydney Opera House in Australia also lit up on the occasion of Diwali after a "Viraat" Sunday, giving a cricketing reference to India's four-wicket win over Pakistan yesterday guided by Virat Kohli, in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.
Diwali celebrations became more grand for Indians after the victory of Rishi Sunak in the UK Prime Minister' race.
Diwali celebrations became more grand for Indians after the victory of Rishi Sunak in the UK Prime Minister' race.
The Consulate General of India tweeted saying "After a Viraat Sunday, Sydney all geared up to witness Grand Diwali".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Consulate General of India tweeted saying "After a Viraat Sunday, Sydney all geared up to witness Grand Diwali".
In another Diwali greetings to the global Hindu community, Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted his kind of Diwali celebrations. In his tweet, he mentioned that he celebtrated Diwali by watching 'the last three overs again'.
In another Diwali greetings to the global Hindu community, Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted his kind of Diwali celebrations. In his tweet, he mentioned that he celebtrated Diwali by watching 'the last three overs again'.
"Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022," he tweeted.
"Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022," he tweeted.
In another remarkable development on Friday, New York mayor Eric Adams announced that Diwali will be a holiday for the New York City public school starting next year in 2023.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In another remarkable development on Friday, New York mayor Eric Adams announced that Diwali will be a holiday for the New York City public school starting next year in 2023.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India's neighbouring country, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif also tweeted on Monday to express his greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali.
India's neighbouring country, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif also tweeted on Monday to express his greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali.
"Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on Diwali , the festival of lights. May the day bring peace, joy and harmony to our world!" he tweeted.
"Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on Diwali , the festival of lights. May the day bring peace, joy and harmony to our world!" he tweeted.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also released a video to wish everyone celebrating the "Festival of Lights" in Canada and around the world.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also released a video to wish everyone celebrating the "Festival of Lights" in Canada and around the world.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Diwali represents the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, right over wrong and the power of freedom, hope and knowledge," he said.
"Diwali represents the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, right over wrong and the power of freedom, hope and knowledge," he said.
Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss also wished everyone in the UK and worldwide a joyful Diwali and 'Bandi Chhor Divas'.
Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss also wished everyone in the UK and worldwide a joyful Diwali and 'Bandi Chhor Divas'.
"I wish you all peace and prosperity and a very Happy Diwali," she said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"I wish you all peace and prosperity and a very Happy Diwali," she said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid wished his "dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the Indians on the occasion of Diwali.
Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid wished his "dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the Indians on the occasion of Diwali.
"Wishing a #HappyDiwali to my dear friend@NarendraModiand all the people of India! May this festival of lights bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all. smst bhaartvaasiyoN ko #diipaavlii ke paavn avsr pr haardik shubhkaamnaaeN / " he tweeted.
"Wishing a #HappyDiwali to my dear friend@NarendraModiand all the people of India! May this festival of lights bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all. smst bhaartvaasiyoN ko #diipaavlii ke paavn avsr pr haardik shubhkaamnaaeN / " he tweeted.
Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.
Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.