Business News/ News / World/  Sydney rocked by another stabbing rampage: Man attacks several people in Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley
Sydney rocked by another stabbing rampage: Man attacks several people in Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley

In another horrifying incident of stabbing, a man attacked the priest and worshippers in Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Sydney, Australia

Sydney has been rocked by another incident of stabbing

A bishop and several worshippers were attacked by a man in Sydney Australia on Monday. The incident happened when Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was preaching at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley on Monday.

(More to come)

Published: 15 Apr 2024, 04:29 PM IST
