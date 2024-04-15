Sydney rocked by another stabbing rampage: Man attacks several people in Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley
In another horrifying incident of stabbing, a man attacked the priest and worshippers in Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Sydney, Australia
A bishop and several worshippers were attacked by a man in Sydney Australia on Monday. The incident happened when Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was preaching at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message