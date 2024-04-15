Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Sydney rocked by another stabbing rampage: Man attacks several people in Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley

Sydney rocked by another stabbing rampage: Man attacks several people in Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley

Livemint

In another horrifying incident of stabbing, a man attacked the priest and worshippers in Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Sydney, Australia

Sydney has been rocked by another incident of stabbing

A bishop and several worshippers were attacked by a man in Sydney Australia on Monday. The incident happened when Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was preaching at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley on Monday.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.