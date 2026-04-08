Sydney-Fiji flight makes three failed landing attempts amid cyclone; chaos follows

A Fiji-bound flight from Sydney, Australia, was forced to divert to Tonga after three failed landing attempts at Nadi due to a tropical cyclone, Vaianu. The passengers on board were left vomiting and in chaos as the Fiji Airlines flight tried to land amid the turbulent winds.

Fiji Airways flight FJ914 reached the airspace above Fiji on Monday. However, it had to abandon landing there, and instead turned towards the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa, data from FlightRadar24 showed.

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‘Pretty crazy up there’: Passengers aboard Fiji flight Passengers aboard the Fiji flight, although grateful for a safe landing, shared a first-hand account from the chaotic mid-air scare.

“There were basically people spewing up and down the aisles,” a passenger told ABC News. “Fortunately, my kids were pretty good; they sat there half asleep, or they were entertaining themselves.”

Grateful that the pilots chose to divert to Tonga after their third landing attempt during the 'hairy' journey, a passenger said: “There were a few yelps, and there was a bit of motion sickness going on up there, which was obviously not ideal.”

“The wind shear was pretty crazy up there, so I'm glad that they made a decision to move on,” she added.

‘Safety of passengers, crew our highest priority’: Fiji Airlines Fiji Airlines said the safety of its passengers and crew remains its highest priority, adding that the staff continues to “closely monitor conditions and will adjust its operations as required to ensure safety”.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We sincerely thank our guests for their patience and understanding during this time,” Fiji Airlines said in a written statement on the airline's website on Wednesday.

Australia issues travel warning Australia has issued a warning about travelling to Fiji in view of a category three system tropical cyclone, Vaianu, which hit the region this week.

Smartraveller issued an update warning about the extreme impacts for those in the area, which are ‘bringing heavy rain, flash flooding and strong winds,’ according to The Daily Mail report.

“Flights may be delayed or cancelled, and essential services may be disrupted. Know your accommodation’s evacuation plan,” the warning read. “If a cyclone is approaching your area, find your nearest shelter and follow the advice of local authorities.”

Smartraveller said that those travelling in the affected areas must contact their airline, tour operator or accommodation provider to check “how your travel plans may be impacted.”

46 evacuation centres in Fiji The Daily Mail report, citing the Fiji National Disaster Risk Management Office, said there are 46 evacuation centres active, welcoming 1470 evacuees, as of 1 pm local time.