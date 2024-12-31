Sydney’s 2024 New Year’s Eve fireworks set to dazzle the world – Where to watch

As the countdown to 2025 begins, Sydney is preparing for its largest-ever New Year’s Eve celebration, promising one of the most extravagant firework displays the world has ever seen. The event is expected to draw over one million people to the city’s harbour foreshore to witness the pyrotechnic spectacle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key highlights of the 2024 Sydney New Year’s Eve celebrations

Expanded fireworks launch locations This year, the fireworks will be launched from 80 new positions on the western side of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. This addition ensures an even more impressive display from both sides of the iconic landmark, guaranteeing that spectators across the harbour will have an unforgettable view. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fireworks will span seven kilometers of the Sydney Harbour, from Cockatoo Island to Point Piper, creating a visual extravaganza. More than 9 tonnes of fireworks will be set off, including innovative pyrotechnic effects and new aerial platforms that will introduce breathtaking formations and dazzling displays.

Two major fireworks shows: 9 PM and midnight 9:00 PM display: The evening will kick off with a family-friendly fireworks show lasting 20 minutes. This display will highlight the multicultural and inclusive nature of Sydney, celebrating the city’s rich diversity and community spirit. This year’s event will also include fireworks fired from the sails of the Sydney Opera House and several city skyscrapers, showcasing Sydney's global status.

Midnight display: The traditional grand finale will be a 12-minute fireworks show that will leave viewers and audiences spellbound. The midnight show will feature 23,000 individual pyrotechnic shots, more than 13,000 aerial shells, and 40,000 ground-based effects. A total of 264 firing locations will light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge, including new positions on the western side, ensuring the most spectacular visuals ever seen. This display will also be the first in Australia to include aerial pyrotechnic platforms, creating mesmerizing formations over the water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Increased firing positions There will be a total of 264 firing positions on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, an increase from 184 last year. The addition of 80 new positions on the western side of the bridge will allow for a wider, more dynamic visual spread of fireworks, ensuring the entire harbour is lit up beautifully.

Water-Based Fireworks: Eight water-based fireworks platforms will be strategically placed around the harbour to launch more than 11,000 aerial shells, further enhancing the scope and impact of the displays.

Technical details Behind the grandeur of Sydney's fireworks show is a tremendous amount of planning and precision. Foti International Fireworks, responsible for creating the spectacular displays for over 28 years, will manage the pyrotechnics. The family-run company has invested over 4,500 hours into preparing for the 2024 celebrations, bringing decades of experience to ensure the event is flawless. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equipment and Personnel: The fireworks will be launched from 16 locations connected by 80 kilometers of wiring and cables to 16 computers and 32 firing panels. A team of 70 Foti crew members will be on hand to oversee the operation on the night, with 120 tonnes of equipment used across all firing locations.

Special Fireworks Effects: This year’s display will include 13,000 aerial shells featuring 10 new custom designs, such as birds, fish, jellyfish, emu tracks, and fishhooks. These new designs will add unique visual elements to the show, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone watching.

Viewing locations and access Sydney’s Harbour is the prime spot to view the fireworks, but several vantage points around the city are set to provide the best experiences for the public: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pirrama Park and Observatory Hill will be among the best places to watch, with food stalls and live DJ performances adding to the festive atmosphere. These areas will be open from 7 PM until midnight, offering visitors a chance to enjoy the entire evening’s festivities.

Live broadcast and streaming For those who cannot make it to the harbour, ABC TV will broadcast live from the Sydney Opera House, featuring both the 9 PM and midnight fireworks shows. The event will also be live-streamed on the official Sydney New Year’s Eve website and on ABC iview, ensuring global access to this iconic celebration.

Public transport and road closures Given the scale of the event, Sydney’s public transport system will be ramped up to accommodate the large number of spectators expected to attend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Road closures: Several key roads, including the Cahill Expressway and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, will be closed for the event. Spectators planning to drive are advised to park well ahead of time and be aware of local traffic restrictions.

A global celebration Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks continue to set the standard for global celebrations, showcasing the city’s beauty and innovation. This year’s event promises to be one of the most memorable in its history, with incredible visuals, groundbreaking technology, and a community-focused spirit. Whether in person or watching from home, millions of people around the world are set to be dazzled by the city’s stunning New Year’s Eve fireworks display.