Sydney's Bondi Beach shooting a targeted attack on Jews? Israel alleges antisemitism after Hanukkah event attack

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday expressed shock over Sydney's Bondi beach shooting, linking it to the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Australia over the past two years, according to Reuters.

He suggested that the violent outcome was influenced by repeated anti-Semitic and provocative slogans, such as “Globalise the Intifada", which had been circulating and were realised in the attack.

“The Australian Government, which has received countless warning signs, must come to its senses,” Saar stated.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that Jewish people lighting the first Hanukkah candle on the beach were targeted by “vile terrorists”.

