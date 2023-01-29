Synagogue shooting: Israel set to demolish home of Palestinian attacker

Synagogue shooting: Israel set to demolish home of Palestinian attacker4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Earlier on Sunday, Israeli police sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a 21-year-old Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue on Friday night during the Jewish sabbath
Israel on Sunday sealed the home of an east Jerusalem man who killed seven people outside a synagogue, in a preliminary step ahead of the expected demolition of the building, as two Palestinian men died from Israeli fire.
