Syphilis in babies - All you need to know as cases skyrocket in several countries3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 08:21 PM IST
The numbers of babies born with syphilis in Canada and the US have risen sharply in the past decade.
A growing number of children have recently been born with congenital syphilis in the US and Canada. The sexually transmitted disease has made a global resurgence in recent years with North America reporting thousands of cases. Officials cite increased methamphetamine use and lack of access to the public health system for some people as reasons for the surge.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×