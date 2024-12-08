Syrian President Bashar al-Assad boarded a plane and left for an unknown destination, as reported by Reuters citing officials. Syria has remained a fractured nation plagued by a prolonged history of civil wars.

The group leading the new uprising against President Assad has its roots in Al Qaeda's extremism. Although its leader has attempted to reassure other communities in Syria that it will not impose its ideology, these communities remain understandably wary of what may come.

However, it is not the first time the president, prime minister and leaders have fled the country during a crisis. Here is a list of other prime ministers/presidents who had to flee their countries during the time of crisis:

Sheikh Hasina (Bangladesh) On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka amid high-scale protests against her government. The secrecy surrounding her departure and reports of looting at her residence in Dhaka drew comparisons to the neighbouring country of Sri Lanka.

Dhaka: In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2024 file photo, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaves the country in a helicopter as protesters storm the prime minister's palace, according to reports, in Dhaka. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_17_2024_000459B)

Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka) President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Fled Sri Lanka in July 2022 after widespread protests and economic turmoil, eventually seeking refuge in Singapore. During the 2022 crisis in Sri Lanka, public anger, fueled by a severe economic downturn, led to protests in Colombo. During that time, the Rajapaksa brothers, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, were forced to leave the country.

FILE- A vandalized portrait of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is seen at a protest site outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

Ashraf Ghani (Afghanistan) President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan in August 2021 as the Taliban swiftly advanced towards Kabul, culminating in the group's capture of the capital. His departure came at a critical moment, just as the Afghan government collapsed and the US and NATO forces withdrew after nearly two decades of involvement in the country.

Also Read: The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Ghani, president since 2014, faced intense criticism for his handling of the deteriorating situation. In the wake of his departure, Ghani's assets were frozen by the US, and he faced allegations of corruption, with reports suggesting he took millions of dollars in cash when leaving.

Muammar Gaddafi (Libya) Muammar Gaddafi was Libya's leader for 42 years, from 1969 until his ousting in 2011. His flight from power came after months of violent protests and a full-scale rebellion against his rule, part of the wider Arab Spring movement that saw many authoritarian regimes challenged across the Middle East and North Africa.

Also Read: Gaddafi flees HQ ransacked by rebels

A combination photo shows Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi speaking to reporters in his residence in Tripoli in a February 5, 2001 file photo (L) and Libyan rebels celebrating at the same Bab Al-Aziziya compound on August 23, 2011. Joyful Libyan rebels overran Muammar Gaddafi's Tripoli bastion on Tuesday, seizing weapons and loot and destroying symbols of a 42-year dictatorship they declared was now over as they set about hunting down the fallen ruler and his sons. REUTERS/Staff (LIBYA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Gaddafi fled Tripoli in August 2011 as rebel forces advanced. He was eventually killed in October 2011 after being captured by rebel forces.

Manuel Zelaya (Honduran) Honduran President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fled Tunisia in January 2011 after weeks of protests that erupted over unemployment, government corruption, and repression. Ben Ali sought asylum in Saudi Arabia after being ousted from power.

Ali Abdullah Saleh (Yemen) In early 2015, after months of conflict with the Houthi rebels and mounting protests against his rule, Saleh fled Yemen. He was killed in December 2017 during fighting in Sana'a, but he had already lost control over the country earlier.

President Viktor Yanukovych (Ukraine) Yanukovych fled Ukraine in February 2014 amidst widespread protests and unrest during the Euromaidan movement. Reports suggested that the protests, sparked by his decision to reject an association agreement with the European Union in favour of closer ties with Russia, escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Ferdinand Marcos (Philippines) President Ferdinand Marcos fled the Philippines in February 1986 following the People Power Revolution, a peaceful uprising that saw millions of Filipinos demand his resignation. Marcos had been in power for nearly 21 years, ruling with martial law and widespread corruption. After a disputed election in February 1986, protests erupted, and the military and key allies withdrew their support for Marcos.

Riyad Hijab (Syria) Prime Minister Riyad Hijab fled Syria in August 2012, defecting from President Bashar al-Assad's regime during the escalating Syrian Civil War. Hijab, a high-ranking official, joined the growing opposition to Assad’s government, citing his disillusionment with the regime's violent crackdown on civilians.

Hijab sought refuge in Jordan, where he became a figure in the Syrian opposition. His defection was a blow to Assad, leading to growing fractures within the Syrian government.