Syria news: A car bomb exploded in Manbij, a city in the northern part of Syria, on Monday, February 3, killing at least 19 people. This marks the second attack in the city in just three days after Saturday's blast, and the deadliest in Syria since Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power in December 2024.

According to Reuters, the blast took place about 30 km (19 miles) from the Turkish border. The victims included 18 women and one man, a nurse at the hospital, Mohammad Ahmad, told the AP.

Another 15 women were wounded, some of them in critical condition, according to the local Syrian civil defense.

How did the car bomb explode Monday's incident marks the seventh car bomb explosion in Manbij, Syria in just over a month, said Munir Mustafa, the deputy director of civil defense, reported AP.

The car was transporting female workers to a farm when the explosion occurred, which led to the large number of casualties, reported the Qatar News Agency (QNA). Civil defense teams rushed to provide first aid to the injured, stated QNA's report.

“There are efforts from the people of Manbij to focus on protecting some neighborhoods as well as setting up surveillance cameras in the main neighborhoods of the city,” Jameel al-Sayyed, a Manbij activist and journalist told the AP.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) condemned the attack, accusing Turkey-backed factions of using such bombings and violence to intimidate local residents, reported Reuters.

On Saturday, February 3, Syria's Manbij witnessed a car bomb explosion, which led to the death of four civilians. The four victims included two children, and one woman. Around nine people were injured, reported QNA.

Clashes in Syria after Bashar al-Assad's ouster After Bashar al-Assad was ousted from Syria in December 2024, Manbij and its surrounding area have witnessed intense clashes between Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) factions and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is supported by the US.