Syria Civil War: US President Joe Biden said the sudden collapse of the Syrian government under Bashar Assad is a “fundamental act of justice” after decades of repression, but that it’s “a moment of risk and uncertainty” for the Middle East.

Biden took to X and posted, 'At long last, the Assad regime has fallen. The fall of this regime is a fundamental act of justice. It is a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their country. It is also a moment of risk and uncertainty."

Asked by reporters what should happen to the deposed president, who reportedly has fled to Moscow, Biden said “Assad should be held accountable.”

The US president said on Sunday, “We now see new opportunities opening up for the people of Syria and for the entire region”. Biden -- set to step down in January and make way for Republican Donald Trump's return to power -- said Washington will assist Syrians in rebuilding.

Pledging support for the ‘new Syria’ governed by coalition of rebel forces led by former Al Qaeda affiliate HTS, US President Joe Biden said, "We’ll support Syria’s neighbors, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Israel. Should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition, I will speak with leaders of the region in the coming days.

Biden pledged to ensure stability in eastern Syria and protect US personnel.

Biden cautioned that hardline Islamist groups within the victorious rebel alliance will face scrutiny. "Some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human right abuses," Biden said.

The United States had "taken note" of recent statements by rebels suggesting they had since moderated, he said, but cautioned: "We will assess not just their words, but their actions."

Biden said Washington is "clear eyed" that the Islamic State extremist group, often known as ISIS, "will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish" itself in Syria.

“This is the best opportunity in generations for Syrians to forge their own future, free of opposition,” he added.

US conducts dozens of airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Syria In a statement, the Centcom said its strikes were aimed to ensure that the Islamic State does not take advantage of the current situation in Syria.

“Battle damage assessments are underway, and there are no indications of civilian casualties,” reads a statement by Centcom posted on X.

Strikes were carried out against "over 75 targets using multiple US Air Force assets, including B-52s, F-15s, and A-10s," the US Central Command said.

US believes journalist Austin Tice is alive after disappearing in 2012 Biden says the US government believes missing American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared 12 years ago near the Syrian capital, is alive and Washington is committed to bringing him home after Bashar al-Assad’s ouster, reported the Associated Press.

Biden said Sunday that “we think we can get him back”.

Tice disappeared in August 2012 at a checkpoint in a contested area west of Damascus. A video released weeks later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men. He’s not been heard from since. Syria has denied it was holding him.

Tice, who is from Houston and whose work had been published by the Washington Post, McClatchy newspapers and other outlets.