As the Bashar al-Assad’s government collapsed after opposition fighters entered Damascus, crowds gathered in the Syria capital on Sunday to celebrate the end of a tyrant’s over 13 years long regime and stormed the presidential palace.

It was the first time opposition forces had reached Damascus since 2018 when Syrian troops recaptured areas on the outskirts of the capital following a years long siege.

The night before, opposition forces had taken the central city of Homs, Syria’s third largest, as government forces abandoned it.

According to reports, President Bashar Assad took a flight from Damascus and left early Sunday and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Here are the 10 key points on Syria – ‘Bashar Assad had left Syria’ Russia's Foreign Ministry claimed on Sunday that Bashar Assad had left Syria after negotiations with rebel groups, and gave “instructions” to “transfer power peacefully”.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday, the ministry said Moscow had not directly participated in these talks. It also said it has been following the “dramatic events” in Syria “with extreme concern".

It also said Russian troops stationed in Syria have been put on high alert and that as of early afternoon Sunday, there was “no serious threat” to the security of Russia's military bases there.

Prime Minister escorted

A video shared on Syrian opposition media showed a group of armed men escorting Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali out of his office and to the Four Seasons hotel on Sunday.

In a video statement, Jalali said he is extending his hand to the opposition, adding that he wants to guarantee that state institutions function.

“I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” Jalili said.

Embassy vandalised Iran's embassy in the Syrian capital was stormed by rebels on Sunday following their capture of Damascus and the fall of Iran-allied Bashar al-Assad, Iranian state TV reported.

"It is said that the Iranian embassy was stormed alongside nearby stores by an armed group different from the group now controlling [most of] Syria," Iranian state TV said, referring to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which spearheaded the rebel advances across western Syria.

Syrians rejoice

Syrians in Berlin, Beirut, Viena and other parts of Europe and West Asia cheered and rejoiced Assad’s downfall on Sunday, with some saying they are considering returning to Syria.

Lebanon closes border Lebanon said it was closing all its land border crossings with Syria except for one that links Beirut with Damascus. Jordan closed a border crossing with Syria, too.

Turkey reacts Turkish security officials said on Sunday that Turkey-backed opposition forces were close to wresting control of the city of Manbij from a US-backed and Kurdish-led force.

The opposition group, known as the Syrian National Army, SNA, was now in control of 80% of Manbij, after pushing back against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, the YPG, the officials said.

State TV continues operation Syrian state TV briefly continued its programs, with an anchor calling on all employees at the station to return to work, adding that they are safe.

UN envoy says an opportunity to address…

The UN envoy for Syria says the ouster of President Bashar Assad has created an opportunity to address the country’s deep problems and create a brighter future after years of conflict.

Buffer Zone seized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israeli forces have seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights established by a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria.

Netanyahu said the decades-old agreement had collapsed and that Syrian troops had abandoned their positions, necessitating the Israeli takeover. Israel captured the Golan Heights in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it.

Syrians stroll through palaces Groups of Syrians strolled through the palaces of President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday following his ouster, wandering from room to room, posing for photographs, and with some taking items of furniture or ornaments.

Videos showed people entering the Al-Rawda Presidential Palace, as children ran through the grand rooms and men slid a large trunk across the ornate floor.