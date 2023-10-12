Syria launches air defences after ‘Israeli strikes’ send Damascus, Aleppo airports out of service
Syria launched its air defences on Thursday after attacks damaged airports in its capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo. Flights were grounded after air strikes affected the runway and put both hubs out of service. Syrian state media cited military sources to attribute the missiles to Israeli forces. The development comes amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.