Syria news: Islamic State suicide bomber strikes church in Damascus, at least 15 dead

At least 15 people were killed afteran Islamic State suicide bomber detonated himself inside a church filled with people in Dwelaa area of Damascus in Syria on Sunday.

The blast took place as people were praying inside the Mar Elias Church.

"A suicide attacker detonates an explosive belt inside the Saint Elias church in the Dwelaa area of Damascus," state TV reported.

The Syrian civil defence said in a statement that the attack killed "more than 15 people and a number of wounded, according to a preliminary toll".

Syria's Interior Ministry said suicide bomber who detonated himself in Damascus church was member of Islamic State.

"A suicide attacker affiliated with the Daesh (IS) terrorist group entered the Saint Elias church... opened fire then blew himself up with an explosive belt," the ministry said in a statement.

According to news agency AFP, the blast caused destruction at the church, with shattered wood from fittings and pews, icons on the ground and pools of blood.

Children were among the casualties, local media reported.

Security forces and first-responders rushed to the site.

In a video widely circulated online, an eyewitness said that the attacker came in and started to shoot at the people there before detonating an explosive vest he was wearing.

News agency SANA, citing the Health Ministry said that at least 15 others were wounded.

President Ahmad al-Sharaa struggles to exert authority The attack was the first of its kind in Syria in years, and comes as Damascus under its de facto Islamist rule is trying to win the support of minorities.

As President Ahmad al-Sharaa struggles to exert authority across the country, there have been concerns about the presence of sleeper cells of extremist groups in the war-torn country.

Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mostafa condemned the attack, calling it a terrorist attack.

“This cowardly act goes against the civic values that brings us together,” he said in a post on X.