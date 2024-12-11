Syria news: Syria witnessed a historic moment, after a kid who was scheduled to be slaughtered the same day, walked out of a cell of the Sednaya prison, which has been dubbed as Assad's ‘human slaughterhouse,’ reported Al Jazeera. Syria was freed from the clutches of President Bashar Al Assad, after he was overthrown by rebels, and fled the country on Sunday.

The child in the video can be seen walking out of a cell after rebels stormed the corridors of the Sednaya prison, releasing all those who had been held captive, including women and children.

‘Hidden underground cells’ at Sednaya prison An intense search was underway at the Sednaya prison on Monday for “hidden underground cells,” which were allegedly holding detainees, according to the White Helmets rescue group, which had sent emergency teams to the facility, reported Al Jazeera.

Amnesty International reports that up to 20,000 prisoners were held at Sednaya, with the majority imprisoned after sham mock trials that lasted only a few minutes.

‘Broke down one wall…’ The White Helmets, a volunteer organisation that operates in parts of opposition-controlled Syria and in Turkey and which for years has dug through fallen buildings after air strikes, deployed a team.

"They had a map from a defected Syrian army officer and broke down one wall and found nothing," said one of the rescue workers. “They broke a second and found a door.” However, there were no more signs of prisoners, the rescue workers told Al Jazeera.

Inside Bashar Assad's prison, the ‘human slaughterhouse’ The narrow cells of the Sednaya prison, which are no more than a few metres apart, had around dozens of prisoners packed into each cell, mentioned an exclusive report by The Guardian.