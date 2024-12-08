Syria War Live: Opposition tells Syrians abroad: ‘Syria awaits you’ Syria War Live: The rebels hail the purported fall of the Syrian regime as a “moment of freedom after decades of pain and suffering". “To Syrians abroad all over the world, Syria awaits you," the armed opposition said in a statement.

Syria War Live: Images of Bashar al-Assad torn down in Homs Syria War Live: The city of Homs has witnessed an outpouring of emotions this evening. Many are celebrating what they believe to be the imminent fall of the Assad regime, and others have begun tearing down images of the president. Here is a clip we’ve looped from the centre of Homs, filmed at the Officers’ Club hotel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Syria War Live: All About Notorious Sednaya jail Syria War Live: Amnesty International dubbed Saydnaya “the human slaughterhouse" in a 2017 report after extensively documenting mass hangings there. A report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in July 2023 highlighted the “continuing widespread and systematic patterns of torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, including enforced disappearances" inside Syrian detention facilities including Saydnaya.

Syria War Live: Who are Syria's rebel groups? Syria War Live: The Rebels Groups in Syria are a coalition. These include: 1. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS): Founded by Abu Mohammad al-Julani, HTS emerged from Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, and is considered a terrorist organization by the US and Western countries. 2. **Syrian National Army (SNA): A coalition of factions backed by Turkey, including the National Liberation Front, aimed at overthrowing Assad and establishing an Islamic state governed by Sharia law. 3. Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army: Recently seized control of Tal Rifaat and other towns in northern Aleppo from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is primarily Kurdish. 4. Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF): A Kurdish-led group, primarily consisting of the YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization, and has been engaged in conflict with Turkish-backed forces. 5. Druze Fighters: In southern Syria, fighters from the Druze minority have joined the opposition, particularly in as-Suwayda, near Daraa, where rebels claim control of Daraa city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Syria War Live: Gunfire heard in Damascus Syria War Live: Videos from the Syrian capital appear to show soldiers leaving the city. The sound of gunfire could also be heard. The footage was taken moments before opposition forces claimed entering Damascus. There’s been no confirmation or denial from government forces.

Syria War Live: Syrian opposition captures Public Radio and TV building in Damascus Syria War Live: Al Jazeera reported the rebels have taken over the Public Radio and TV building in the Syrian capital. The Public Radio and TV building is an important, symbolic site in Syria. In addition to being located in the heart of Damascus, the building was used to announce new governments during Syria’s era of successive coups in the 1950s and ’60s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Syria War Live: Impact of Damascus on Middle East Syria War Live: If Damascus has indeed fallen and Bashar al-Assad’s rule is coming to an end, it represents a significant blow to Iran’s influence in the region. Over the past few years, Iran has expanded its power, particularly in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, where it has cultivated strong local allies. This shift has tilted the balance of power in Iran’s favour, allowing it to consolidate its presence in these countries. Simultaneously, Hezbollah, Iran's key ally in Lebanon, has been severely weakened, especially following Israel's extensive bombing campaign. Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure, fighters, and areas where their supporters live, significantly diminishing the group's capabilities.

Syria News Live: Where is President al-Assad? Syria News Live: The Reuters news agency is reporting that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad boarded a plane and left to an unknown destination. It cited two unnamed senior army officers familiar with the incident. Earlier on Saturday, the government denied reports that al-Assad had fled Damascus. The state news agency said he remained in Damascus and was carrying out his work from the capital. The president’s exact whereabouts are unknown, however, and he has reportedly not been seen for days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Syria News Live: Government forces withdraw from Defence Ministry headquarters Syria News Live: Syrian rebel sources tell Al Jazeera Arabic that government forces have withdrawn from the Defence Ministry headquarters in Damascus.

Syria News Live: Assad has left Damascus, say senior army officers Syria News Live: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad boarded a plane and left Damascus for an unknown destination on Sunday, two senior army officers told Reuters, as rebels said they had entered the capital with no sign of army deployments, Reuters reported Thousands in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus waving and chanting "Freedom", witnesses said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Syria News Live: A look at HTS - the Islamist group leading the Syrian offensive Syria News Live: For those catching up on the lightning offensive in Syria led by the armed Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former branch of al-Qaida, here is a look at its leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who has been described as a “pragmatic radical". Since breaking ties with Al-Qaida in 2016, Jolani has sought to portray himself as a more moderate leader. But he is yet to quell suspicions among analysts and western governments that still class HTS as a terrorist organisation.

Syria News Live: Who is Abu Mohammed al-Julani, leader of HTS in Syria? Syria News Live: Who is Abu Mohammed al-Julani, leader of HTS in Syria? Early Life and Background: Abu Mohammed al-Julani, born Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in 1982 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, grew up in Syria after his family returned in 1989. Involvement in Iraq: In 2003, al-Julani moved to Iraq, where he joined al-Qaeda and participated in resistance efforts against the US invasion. Imprisonment and Release: Arrested by US forces in 2006, al-Julani was held for five years before being released and tasked with establishing al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch, the al-Nusra Front. Split with ISIS: Initially coordinating with ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, al-Julani rejected the 2013 announcement of a split between al-Qaeda and ISIS, staying loyal to al-Qaeda. Formation of HTS: In 2017, al-Julani merged his group with others in Idlib to form Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), with the aim of overthrowing Bashar al-Assad’s regime, expelling Iranian militias, and implementing an interpretation of Islamic law.

Syria News Live: Thousands celebrate ‘freedom’ in Syria Syria News Live: Thousands of Syrians in cars and on foot gather at main square in Damascus, waving and chanting 'freedom' - witnesses People walk near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, after last week's rebel seizure of Aleppo marked the biggest offensive for years, Syria December 5, 2024. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

Syria News Live: Hezbollah withdraws from Homs, Damascus, Qusayr Syria News Live: Hezbollah is pulling its forces from the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus and the Homs area. Lebanon’s pro-Iranian Hezbollah group has also withdrawn from the strategic city of Qusayr, along the border with Lebanon.

Syria News Live: Rebels take control of radio and television building in the centre of Damascus Syria News Live: Syria’s armed opposition meanwhile say they have taken control of the radio and television building in the centre of Damascus, as per Al Jazeera.

Syria News Live: Assad moved away from public eye a week ago Syria News Live: Guardian reports, the Syrian president has not been seen publicly for days, despite reassurances from the presidency that he was working and remained in Damascus just a few hours ago. Assad’s last appearance was a week ago, during an urgent meeting with the Iranian foreign minister in Damascus. The Syrian leader was pictured grinning despite the insurgents taking control of Aleppo, the second largest city in Syria only a day earlier.

Syria News Live: White House concerned about possible ‘resurgence’ of ISIS Syria News Live: The United States wants to ensure fighting in Syria does not lead to “a resurgence of [ISIL] ISIS" or a “humanitarian catastrophe", White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, according to reporting from AFP news agency. “We have seen reports of ISIS trying… to reconstitute to a certain extent," Sullivan said at a conference in Simi Valley, California run by the Reagan National Defense Forum, the AFP reported.

Syria News Live: Syrians living in Lebanon return to Syria Syria News Live: Syrians living in Lebanon return to Syria: Reuters

Syria News Live: Assad regime’s defenses collapse Syria News Live: Reconnaissance units had entered Damascus overnight searching for President Bashar al-Assad. The rebels say they are in touch with senior Assad regime elements who are considering defecting. Through the day, anti-regime forces have been moving from the north, south and east toward Damascus, reaching suburbs less than 5 miles — and in one case, barely 1 mile — from the center of the Syrian capital.

Syria News Live: Syrian rebels free detainees at prison near Damascus Syria News Live: The Syrian opposition says its fighters have freed all the prisoners at the Sednaya Prison near Damascus, where rights groups say government forces have imposed horrific abuse on detainees. “We announce the end of the era of tyranny at Sednaya Prison," the opposition said in a statement.

Syria News Live: Syria Opposition preparing for 5 years Syria News Live: Hadi Al Bahra, president of the Syrian National Coalition, explained that although the rapid developments have surprised many, the opposition groups have been planning and training for five years. "Things developed very rapidly, very fast, unexpectedly for many people, but this is really a result of preparation," Al Bahra told Al Jazeera. He added that the fighters, mostly Syrians accustomed to life in makeshift camps in northern Syria, are highly motivated. "Everyone wants to go back to their homes," he said, emphasizing the strong drive behind the opposition’s efforts.

Syria News Live: Semi-Claw Siege on Damascus Syria News Live: Syrian opposition made rapid advances in the past 24 hours, capturing Deraa, Qneitra, Sweida, and Homs—four cities strategically located around Damascus, the Assad regime's main stronghold. Opposition forces are now surrounding the city, launching a siege from the southern and eastern countryside of Homs and northern Damascus. "What they are doing is that they’re forcing a sort of a semi-claw siege on the city of Damascus and pushing the Assad regime forces to fortify Damascus," reports Al Jazeera.

Syria News Live: ‘Syria is a mess, but is not our friend’, Trump Syria News Live: President-elect Donald Trump has signalled that, under his administration, the United States would cease any involvement in Syria’s long-running civil war, hinting at a possible end to support for Kurdish-led forces in the region. In a Saturday morning missive on social media, Trump addressed said, “Syria is a mess, but is not our friend," Trump wrote, before switching to all uppercase letters for emphasis. “THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!"

Syria News Live: Syrian President Assad has reportedly ‘fled’ Damascus Syria News Live: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly left Damascus, boarding a plane for an unknown location, according to Reuters news.

Syria News Live: Timeline of the Syrian rebels’s surprise assault Syria News Live: November 27 – Syria’s rebels launch a surprise assault on the country’s second-largest city, Aleppo, catching the al-Assad, his allies, and much of the world, off guard. December 1 – Within days, the rebels seize control of Aleppo, except for some majority Kurdish districts held by Kurdish fighters. December 5 – The rebels continue their offensive, announcing they the capture of Hama, the country’s fourth-largest city. December 7 – Rebels say they have begun operations to encircle the government-held capital of Damascus after seizing nearby towns. December 8 – Rebels announce seizing control of Homs, Syria’s third-largest city, and say they are now entering Damascus.

Syria News Live: Where did Assad flee to? Syria News Live:Syrian President Bashar al-Assad boarded a plane and left to an unknown destination, two senior army officers familiar with the incident told Reuters on Sunday.