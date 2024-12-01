Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Syria rebels seize Aleppo airport, tighten grip on Hama as President Bashar al-Assad's forces retreat

Syria rebels seize Aleppo airport, tighten grip on Hama as President Bashar al-Assad's forces retreat

Written By Sayantani

In a shocking turn of events, rebels led by Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham have seized significant territory in Aleppo, including the international airport, while advancing towards Hama. This marks a pivotal moment in the Syrian conflict as President Assad's forces face unprecedented setbacks.

The bodies of Syrian army soldiers and allied fighters lie next to an Syrian army vehicle after being allegedly killed in combat by opposition fighters in Aleppo, Syria, early Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. Thousands of Syrian insurgents have fanned out inside Syria's largest city Aleppo a day after storming it with little resistance from government troops

Syria Coup: Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led rebels seized control of large parts of Aleppo, one of Syria’s largest cities, after a surprise offensive this week. The rebels also claimed control of the city’s international airport. According to reports, the Syrian rebels later advanced south, towards the central city of Hama.

The Syrian armed opposition announced an effort to expand safe areas and allow displaced civilians in the Idlib province to return to their homes in recently captured territories.

Russian and Syrian government air strikes pounded central Aleppo on Saturday as rebels claimed control of the city’s international airport and advanced towards Hama.

It was the first time air strikes had targeted Aleppo since 2016, when the Syrian opposition was driven out of the city.

The forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which had previously held Aleppo, with the support of allies in Iran, Russia and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have withdrawn as rebels make further inroads into Aleppo.

