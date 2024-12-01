In a shocking turn of events, rebels led by Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham have seized significant territory in Aleppo, including the international airport, while advancing towards Hama. This marks a pivotal moment in the Syrian conflict as President Assad's forces face unprecedented setbacks.

The Syrian armed opposition announced an effort to expand safe areas and allow displaced civilians in the Idlib province to return to their homes in recently captured territories.

It was the first time air strikes had targeted Aleppo since 2016, when the Syrian opposition was driven out of the city.

The forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which had previously held Aleppo, with the support of allies in Iran, Russia and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have withdrawn as rebels make further inroads into Aleppo.

