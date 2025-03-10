Syria to Investigate Violence That Killed Hundreds of Civilians

(Bloomberg) -- Syria’s interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa has formed a committee to investigate the violence in some cities that killed hundreds of civilians in recent days and sparked condemnation from the international community.

The flurry of violence in war-ravaged Syria — the worst since the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad in December — erupted on Thursday, when armed men that the authorities said were affiliated to the ousted regime attacked multiple security sites as well as state premises and facilities in cities along the country’s Mediterranean coast.

“We have to be strong in the confrontation against those who try to stir sectarian strife,” Al-Sharaa said in a speech on Sunday. “We will strictly hold accountable anyone who was involved in shedding the blood of civilians.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the overall death toll in three days had reached 1,311, including 830 civilians from the Alawite minority. The current regime’s forces are accused of targeting the religious sect, from which Assad hails, while retaliating against the gunmen.

“There are reports of summary executions on a sectarian basis by unidentified perpetrators, by members of the caretaker authorities’ security forces, as well as by elements associated with the former government,” United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

“The caretaker authorities’ announcements of their intention to respect the law must be followed by swift actions to protect Syrians, including by taking all necessary measures to prevent any violations and abuses and achieve accountability when these occur.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US “stands with Syria’s religious and ethnic minorities,” including the Alawite. “Syria’s interim authorities must hold the perpetrators of these massacres against Syria’s minority communities,” he said in a statement. The sentiments were echoed by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who described the deadly violence as “horrific.”

The violence threatens to upend the new Syrian regime’s efforts to secure recognition from the international community following nearly 14 years of civil war and roll back a decade of sanctions that had devastated its economy. In January, the US issued a temporary license allowing for transactions with Syrian state institutions and for the sale of energy to the country.

Britain this month removed the Syrian central bank and 23 other entities from a list of sanctioned institutions, a recognition of the country’s new administration following the overthrow of Assad, while the European Union last month partially suspended sanctions on some sectors including energy and banking.

The committee being formed is tasked with investigating the violations against civilians, determining the culprits and referring them to court, according to state-run news agency Sana, which cited a statement from the presidency. It will also investigate the attack on state institutions and troops.

Al-Sharaa, whose Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group led an Islamist uprising against Assad, was previously known as al-Jolani, the name he took when he fought alongside Islamic State in Iraq and went on to run al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria. After coming to power, Al-Sharaa has been trying to prevent violence in the war-torn country by seizing all weapons and dissolving armed factions.

