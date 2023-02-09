Syria writes to Indian 'friends' for help as death toll mounts to...
Amid the massive destruction carried out after a series of deadly earthquake in Syria and Turkey, Syrian Embassy has asked Indians for help and make donations to help the quake victims
As the series of high magnitude earthquake has left more than 19,000 people dead, Syria has sought for help from Indians. The Syrian Embassy, on Thursday, released a public statement appealing to all the Indians to come forward and donate for the devastated nation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×