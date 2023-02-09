Syria writes to Indian 'friends' for help as death toll mounts to...

As the series of high magnitude earthquake has left more than 19,000 people dead, Syria has sought for help from Indians. The Syrian Embassy, on Thursday, released a public statement appealing to all the Indians to come forward and donate for the devastated nation.

In its official statement, the embassy stated that the donations would help the government in meeting urgent requirements of necessary items like blankets, medicines, medical equipment and devices, tents, winter clothes, protection and safety tools, food, etc.

View Full Image In its official statement, Syrian Embassy has appealed Indians to help earthquake victims

“Syria has been struck by a massive earthquake of 7.7 magnitude on Richter scale. We are appealing to our friends from all strata of society to come forward and help," said the Syrian Embassy in its official statement.

The embassy also urged the people to come forward and make donations at its office situated in New Delhi. The official statement also mentioned the bank details of the embassy's account number.

Turkey and Syria met with one of the worst natural disasters of the decade. The series of earthquake that hit the two nations on February 6 left buildings and even century old castles into rouble. The chilling weather of Turkey is adding on to the woes of the rescuers, survivor, and the victims who are still waiting to be rescued.

Till now, India has sent its NDRF, IAF, Indian Military, and other forces' teams for help to Turkey. Moreover, it has also handed over supplies of essential items and medicines to Syria.

The earthquake death toll rose to 19,300 on Thursday night, which was more than the death toll of the Japan's Fukushima disaster. The first of the series of earthquakes was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras. The two nations have received help from more than 20 nations across the world. World Health Organisation's volunteers are also actively engaged in helping the victims on ground. More than 3,000 people have been reported by agencies to be dead in Syria.