Syria writes to Indian 'friends' for help as death toll mounts to...

The earthquake death toll rose to 19,300 on Thursday night, which was more than the death toll of the Japan's Fukushima disaster. The first of the series of earthquakes was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras. The two nations have received help from more than 20 nations across the world. World Health Organisation's volunteers are also actively engaged in helping the victims on ground. More than 3,000 people have been reported by agencies to be dead in Syria.