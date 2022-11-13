Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Syrian air defences shoot down Israeli missiles targeting Homs province: State TV

Syrian air defences shoot down Israeli missiles targeting Homs province: State TV

1 min read . 10:25 PM ISTReuters
Representational Image: Syrian air defences shot down Israeli missiles that was targeting Syrian areas in Homs Province

  • The state television department also posted a short video of the aggression, but gave no additional details

Syrian air defences shot down Israeli missiles on Sunday that had targeted the southeast of Homs province, state news agency SANA said.

State television posted a short video of the "aggression" but gave no further details.

