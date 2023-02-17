Syrian family of seven dies in fire after surviving quake
The Anadolu state news agency said the five children were aged between four and 13
Five Syrian children and their parents died on Friday in a fire that struck a Turkish home they moved to after surviving last week's earthquake, local media reported.
