Home / News / World /  Syrian family of seven dies in fire after surviving quake
Back

Five Syrian children and their parents died on Friday in a fire that struck a Turkish home they moved to after surviving last week's earthquake, local media reported.

The family had relocated to the central region of Konya from the southeastern Turkish city of Nurdagi, which was badly hit by the February 6 quake, to stay with relatives.

The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake that hit southeastern Turkey and Syria has crossed 41,000 -- the deadliest natural disaster in the region in centuries.

The Anadolu state news agency said the five children were aged between four and 13.

"We saw the fire but we could not intervene. A girl was rescued from the window," local resident Muhsin Cakir told Anadolu.

The 11 Turkish regions hit by the quake and its nearly 5,000 aftershocks are home to more than 1.74 million refugees, according to the United Nations.

Turkey is home to nearly four million Syrians in all.

Mazen Allouch, an official on the Syrian side of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, told AFP on Friday that the bodies 1,528 Syrians killed in the quake have been repatriated home so far.

Officials and medics said 38,044 people had died in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria, bringing the confirmed total to 41,732.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x