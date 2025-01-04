Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa made waves this week after he avoided shaking hands with German Finance Minister Annalena Baerbock. The move has sparked fresh concern about the introduction of conservative policies — days after changes to the school curriculum went viral for similar reasons. Germany and France plan to offer technical help and advice to Syria as it drafts a new constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Al-Sharaa greeted the two officials at the palace entrance in Damascus — briefly shaking hands with French Finance Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. He however avoiding shaking hands with Baerbock and instead opted to place his hand on his chest in a greeting.

Some strict interpretations of Islam forbids physical contact between people of opposite genders if they are not married or related. The move has also prompted some concern about growing conservatism in Syria as the HTS-dominated interim authorities try to rebuild the war-torn country. Earlier this week the government also announced several changes to its school curriculum that have raised alarm.

Baerbock and Barrot were the first European ministers to visit Syria since rebels seized control of Damascus on December 8. Their trip is intended to send a message of cautious engagement to the Islamist rebels led by Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, acknowledging their status as Syria's new rulers while also urging moderation and respect for minorities' rights.

The German foreign minister however insisted on Friday that Syrian groups — including women and Kurds — must be involved in the country's transition if Damascus wants European support.

Their trip is intended to send a message of cautious engagement to the Islamist rebels led by Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), acknowledging their status as Syria's new rulers while also urging moderation and respect for minorities' rights. HTS doesn't yet control all of Syria and it will probably be years before the country's stable enough to hold elections.