Syrian rebels now in control of Damascus have appointed Mohammed al-Bashir as the head of a transitional government, according to state media. The new government will remain in place until March 1, marking a significant shift in Syria’s political landscape following recent developments.

On Sunday, the rebels—led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—executed a swift and unexpected offensive, capturing Damascus and forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee the country. This major development signaled the end of Assad’s rule after years of civil war.

The transitional government will be overseen by Mohammed al-Bashir, who previously served as the head of the rebels’ Salvation Government in northwest Syria and as its development minister. A statement shared on state television’s Telegram account quoted Bashir as saying, “The general command has tasked us with running the transitional government until March 1.”

The Salvation Government was established in 2017 to provide administrative, judicial, and security assistance to residents in rebel-controlled areas. Based in Idlib, it has since expanded efforts into Aleppo, the first major city to fall from government control during the recent rebel offensive.

Bashir’s new role marks a strategic step as Syrian rebels transition into governing key urban centers after decades of conflict. His leadership will involve navigating the complexities of governance in a nation deeply divided by war.

Assad overthrown: A new chapter of uncertainty for Syria The sudden overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad marks a historic turning point following a lightning offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels. This swift and decisive military action toppled Assad’s regime, which had maintained control over Syria through a complex network of prisons, detention centers, and strict government surveillance to suppress dissent and enforce loyalty to the Baath party.

The fall of Assad has sparked widespread celebrations across Syria and among its global diaspora, as hopes for peace and change take root. However, the path forward remains uncertain as the country confronts the aftermath of years of brutal conflict and authoritarian rule.

The Syrian civil war, which began over a decade ago, resulted in devastating consequences: an estimated 500,000 lives lost and more than half of the nation’s population displaced. Millions fled their homes, seeking refuge in neighboring countries and across the globe. Despite the end of Assad’s reign, Syria remains deeply fractured and burdened by the long-lasting effects of war.

Assad’s presidency was defined by relentless efforts to crush opposition. His regime used airstrikes, military campaigns, and chemical weapons to suppress rebellion, with many accusing his government of widespread human rights violations. Despite this heavy-handed approach, his regime managed to maintain control for over two decades—until now.

The recent offensive, executed by HTS, dismantled Assad’s grip on power in less than two weeks. This rapid and unexpected change signals both hope and instability. With Assad gone, the country faces immense challenges, including establishing a new political framework, addressing humanitarian crises, and rebuilding essential services that the regime once oversaw.