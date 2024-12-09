Videos circulating online appear to show dozens of men and women being freed from the infamous Saydnaya prison in Syria, as rebel forces claimed territory previously controlled by President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Saydnaya, located near Damascus, is one of Syria’s most notorious detention centers, symbolizing the regime’s harsh crackdown on dissent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Footage highlights ongoing crisis The videos, reportedly captured by Syrian rebels, depict scenes of prisoners being released from the prison’s underground cells. This release comes as the rebels captured several key cities on their march toward Damascus, opening the gates of regime prisons in the process.

Human rights groups have long documented Saydnaya as a site of horrific human rights abuses, with thousands having been tortured and killed within its walls.

Search for missing in Saydnaya prison Rescuers from the Syrian White Helmets are intensifying their search in the notorious Saydnaya prison, a symbol of the brutal repression under Bashar al-Assad’s rule. The prison, known for its role in the regime's efforts to silence dissent through imprisonment, is at the center of ongoing efforts to locate missing detainees as families cling to hope. The organization has stated: "We are working with all our energy to reach a new hope, and we must be prepared for the worst."

Saydnaya’s dark legacy Saydnaya has come to symbolize Assad’s repressive regime, with its brutal underground detention system used to silence political dissent and opposition. Now, as rebels secure areas previously under regime control, many families are beginning to reunite with loved ones long presumed lost.

A glimpse of hope amidst despair Among those searching is Aida Taha, who shared her emotional plea: "We've been oppressed long enough, we want our children back." Her statement reflects the anguish of families who have endured years of uncertainty, separation, and suffering.

While the release represents a moment of hope for many families, the full extent of Saydnaya’s grim history—and the number of prisoners still unaccounted for—remains unknown. The unfolding events signal both relief and continued uncertainty as Syria faces an uncertain future.

Assad’s downfall: A historic turning point After five decades of oppressive rule and a devastating civil war that killed over 500,000 and displaced millions, Assad fled as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a lightning offensive. HTS, once linked to Al-Qaeda and labeled a terrorist group by Western powers, has taken control of key areas. Despite fears, the group has attempted to moderate its image to reassure Syria’s religious minorities.