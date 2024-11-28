Syrian rebels seize territory from government in renewed offensive
SummaryThe surprise assault occurred around Aleppo, a government-held city and one of the focal points of fighting in Syria’s civil war.
Rebels in Syria launched a large-scale attack on Assad government forces, storming a military base and seizing control of swaths of territory in the country’s northwest in the first major outbreak of fighting between the two sides in recent years.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more