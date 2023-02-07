A newborn baby, who is believed to have been born under the rubble of a flattened building following a major earthquake in Turkey and Syria, was rescued on Tuesday after rescuers pulled her out. A video of the baby being rescued from the rubble and taken to a safe place has made it online.

The video shows a dust-smeared baby being taken to safety by a rescuer in Aleppo, Syria. According to the reports, the baby’s mother went into labour when a massive earthquake hit Syria. She gave birth to the baby under the rubble but unfortunately, she couldn’t make it.

The woman and her husband died, leaving the baby an orphan. There is not much known about the baby and her parents.

🇸🇾 A newborn baby is rescued in Aleppo, Syria. At the time of birth, the mother was under the rubble. She reportedly died after giving birth. pic.twitter.com/7ky2VVDP0J — Mike (@Doranimated) February 7, 2023

Rescue operations continue in Syria and Turkey as rescuers dug through the flattened buildings following a massive 7.8 earthquake, which has killed over 5,000 in both the countries. While emergency aid have poured into Syria and Turkey from all over the world, with the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns.

Monday's earthquake cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometers (miles) across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, toppling thousands of buildings and heaping more misery on a region shaped by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

Aftershocks then rattled tangled piles of metal and concrete, making the search efforts perilous, while freezing temperatures made them ever more urgent.

In Turkey, more than 8,000 people have been pulled from the debris in the country alone. According to a report, more than 380,000 people have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels. A state of emergency has been declared in Turkey for three months.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 13 million of the country's 85 million were affected in some way — and declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces in order to manage the response.

(With agency inputs)

