Syria’s new Islamic government creates controversy with education overhaul
Summary
- Documents released this week by the new government in Syria spur concerns about whether it will seek to impose a conservative Islamic worldview.
A planned overhaul of Syria’s education curriculum is spurring concerns about the new government’s assurances that it will rebuild an inclusive society, and leading some to question whether it will seek to impose a conservative Islamic worldview.
