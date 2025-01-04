Syria’s new Islamic government creates controversy with education overhaul

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Sunni Islamist group that led the assault that toppled the Assad regime, has said it would treat all Syrians equally—be they women or the country’s many religious and ethnic minorities. A string of diplomats from the U.S. and Europe have visited Damascus in recent weeks, including the foreign ministers of Germany and France on Friday, all trying to assess whether they can trust the transitional government’s promises.