T20 World Cup 2022: Here’s how much England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand and others earned as prize money2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 09:58 AM IST
England became the first team to win the T20 World Cup for the second time.
England became the first team to win the T20 World Cup for the second time.
On November 13, England became the first team to win the T20 World Cup for the second time by defeating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The English team previously won the competition in 2010. In the T20 World Cup 2022 final, the Three Lions were able to finish ahead of the team led by Babar Azamby five wickets.