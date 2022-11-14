On November 13, England became the first team to win the T20 World Cup for the second time by defeating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The English team previously won the competition in 2010. In the T20 World Cup 2022 final, the Three Lions were able to finish ahead of the team led by Babar Azamby five wickets.

Now, people are wondering how much prize money they won. Let’s discuss first how much the semi-finalists, India and New Zealand, have won.

T20 World Cup 2022 had a pool of $5.6 million prize money. India and New Zealand each received $400,000 ( ₹3.2 crore) in prize money. A total of $70,000 ( ₹56.5 lakh) has been awarded to each of the eight teams that dropped out of the competition during the Super 12 round.

England, the winner of the T20 World Cup 2022, was awarded a whopping $1.6 million ( ₹12.8 crore), while Pakistan's Babar-led team was given $800,000 ( ₹6.4 crore) for becoming the runner-up.

During the Super 12 phase, a victory in any of the 30 games was awarded $40,000 ( ₹32 lakh). Each of the four teams who were eliminated in the first round received $40,000. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa qualified in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Following their 50-over victory in 2019, England became the first team in history to hold both the one-day and T20 World Cups at the same time with their five-wicket victory at the MCG. Given that they were without five first-choice players due to injury—Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood—their efforts were all the more impressive.

"It's not for us to judge, but we certainly enjoy that," Buttler said when asked if England could be now considered one of the greatest teams in limited-overs cricket.

"To have won in 2019 and now win this T20 World Cup as well, it just shows the vision at the start that people had where we could get to as an England white-ball team.

"There's no reason why we shouldn't go on from strength to strength."

(With agency inputs)

