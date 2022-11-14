Following their 50-over victory in 2019, England became the first team in history to hold both the one-day and T20 World Cups at the same time with their five-wicket victory at the MCG. Given that they were without five first-choice players due to injury—Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood—their efforts were all the more impressive.