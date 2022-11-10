T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa's shocking exit under review, players given time off2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 11:04 AM IST
Enoch Nkwe, South Africa's director of cricket (DOC), has said that it is important to review what happened.
Cricket South Africa will evaluate the national men's team of South Africa's performance in the T20 World Cup after they were ousted at the group stage following a shocking loss to the Netherlands.