Cricket South Africa will evaluate the national men's team of South Africa's performance in the T20 World Cup after they were ousted at the group stage following a shocking loss to the Netherlands.

Following South Africa's defeat on Sunday, South African skipper Temba Bavuma vowed he wouldn't be swayed by his emotions. "The emotions are not as raw, but in terms of the disappointment and the disbelief, that's still there. It's going to take me a couple of days," Bavuma said.

Enoch Nkwe, South Africa's director of cricket (DOC), has said that it is important to review what happened. To guarantee that the review is very clinical, the CSA is currently assembling a panel. However, the emphasis is on pressing the reset button rather than wallowing in the past. We must wrap up this chapter and turn our attention to the future.

Former CEO Thabang Moroe opted to reorganise the coaching system and establish a team director, who was then swiftly replaced by a coach, Mark Boucher. Since then, Nkwe has first-hand knowledge of the highs and lows of South Africa's last three years.

The team as a whole will have some time off before a decision is made regarding when the players will return to action, despite the fact that the first round of domestic first-class matches starts soon.

The Test team, which is presently ranked second in the World Test Championship (WTC) points standings, will be where they will spend the majority of their time. Their performance in the Australian Test series will be crucial in determining if they will have a chance at the WTC final in June, at which time South Africa, which is presently ranked 11th on that table, may also end up competing in the 50-over World Cup Qualifier.

When asked if he believed the entirety of the off-field incidents had impacted the squad, Nkwe responded that he wouldn't use it as an excuse.

"One thing I have been proud of this team over the last couple of years is that they've been able to go on the park and compete and try and win games. They've been able to close off all the noise and whatever is happening off the field. Somehow we found a way to get to a point where we remain competitive. I believe the team has come through that very well," he said.

(With ANI inputs)